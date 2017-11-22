Widow ‘scared near to death’ as deer smashes through window, goes berserk in her home

One North Carolina woman has vowed to stay locked in her home on Thanksgiving, after being “scared near to death” by a crazed deer that went on a 30-minute rampage in her living room.
It happened 2 p.m. Tuesday, at the home of Doris Coffey in Hudson, a town 90 minutes northwest of Charlotte.
Coffey, a retired widow, says she was sitting in her den at the time, talking to her son when she heard what sounded like a tree falling through the roof.
The crashing didn’t stop, however. It just kept going and going...with glass breaking, wood snapping and fabric ripping. The noise was coming from the adjacent living room – where she keeps antiques and mementos.
“It sounded like something jumping around, knocking up against the walls, bumping into things,” Coffey said Wednesday. “It was a deer, penned in my living room, trying to get out.”
The sound of crashing lamps and collapsing furniture got so bad that her son, 64-year-old Kevin Phillips, locked Coffey in his pickup and made her wait in the driveway. “I didn’t know how big it was and they can tear you up if they’re scared and feel cornered,” he said.
They weren’t the only ones there at the time. Her preacher, the Rev. Steve Hedgecock, was standing outside and “about got run over” by the deer before it went through the window.
“If it would have hit him, it would have been like getting run over by a bus,” said Phillips. “It was going so fast, it was just a gray blur.”
Phillips guesses five deer in all ran in a panic through the yard. The one that hit the window – a 150-pound doe – cleared a space only 100-inches-wide and 100-inches-tall, which Phillips guesses wasn’t easy.
He’s the one who called 911 and the yard was soon filled with vehicles from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, the Hudson Fire Department, emergency medical technicians and the community’s newspaper.
“A deputy went in with his gun drawn and managed to get it back out the window,” Coffey says. “I’m just glad I had the door closed, ‘cause if it had gotten in the rest of the house, I’m not sure what would have happened.”
On Wednesday, Coffey swore she was staying home on Thanksgiving, with the doors closed to every room, particularly to the living room. As for the damage, the worst of it may have been to mementos from her first husband, a Marine. The flag she was presented at his funeral was among the casualties in the rampage. The insurance company told her to leave everything like it was, so it was still a mess on Wednesday, she said.
Coffey and her son believe the deer were spooked by crews clearing tornado damage on nearby property. It’s also possible they were being chased by wild dogs.
“I think the deer was hurt in all that banging around, because there was blood in the bedroom,” Coffey says. “But it could still run.”
