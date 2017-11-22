Their 10-month-old’s leg broke. They decided she ‘prolly needs some weed,’ police say

Doctors diagnosed the baby with a broken leg when she was finally taken to the hospital in August.
But that hospital trip came a full two months after the 10-month-old child had suffered a dislocated femur fracture in June, according to Muncie, Ind. police. By that point, police say the child’s mother and her boyfriend had already tried giving the infant marijuana to treat the pain and had attempted to create a makeshift splint for the infant’s leg using books, the Star Press reports.
“[The baby] prolly needs some weed and she will be good for now,” the 20-year-old boyfriend, Nerrell McCoy, said in a text message to the child’s mother that police reviewed, according to the Star Press.
The next day, 23-year-old Tessa Murray, the child’s mother, sent a text back to McCoy with an update on the injured child.
“[I]t’s not hurting when he touches it anymore, and it’s only a whine, not a cry,” she wrote in a text reviewed by police, the Star Press reports.
Once police found those text messages on Murray’s phone, they tested the baby for marijuana, according to RTV. The test revealed traces of marijuana “excess of what could be attributed to secondhand smoke” in the child’s body, police said.
Murray and McCoy were arrested Monday, according to records from Delaware County Jail, where the pair are being held. Both of them were preliminarily charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent.
Separately, McCoy was charged in July with two counts of possession of marijuana, according to jail records.
They’re each being held on $10,000 bond, the Star Press reports.
Murray allegedly gave police a series of shifting accounts about how the infant had ended up with a broken leg. Initially Murray explained the injury to police by saying the child had fallen off the couch, Fox 59 reports. But then Murray changed her story, saying that a 9-year-old child had tugged the infant’s leg as the child fell off a bed.
The boyfriend, for his part, denied knowing how the child had been injured, Fox 59 reports.
Police say that some of the texts that Murray and McCoy sent back and forth show them talking about how they should have taken the child to get medical attention sooner, RTV reports.
Other texts described how the couple was attempting to treat the child, police say — including by putting her leg “in a book splint last night to keep it straight,” McCoy wrote in one text, according to RTV.
Police said that McCoy and Murray both acknowledge that not getting the child “medical assistance caused additional pain and suffering that could have been avoided,” police documents reviewed by the Star Press said.
