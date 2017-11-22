A semi truck crash that left cows and milk spilled onto a Utah interstate shut down the highway for hours and led to traffic ni
Crash leaves semi teetering off overpass, spilling cows onto highway below, video shows

By Jared Gilmour

November 22, 2017 02:23 PM

More than milk spilled when a semi truck full of cows tipped over on a Utah expressway.

A semi truck crash on an interstate overpass near Riverdale, Utah around noon Wednesday left the roadway covered with milk, according to KSL. The crash north of Salt Lake City also left the wrecked truck teetering on the guardrail, with cows spilling onto the highway below.

The truck driver wasn’t harmed in the incident, KSL reports, which occurred on an I-84 overpass, and left cows lying motionless on the road or roaming through the ditches after they fell onto I-15 below.

It was expected to take hours to clear the roads, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

The truck’s driver had been speeding, and when the weight of the truck shifted as it got onto the I-15 southbound ramp onto I-84 east just before noon, the truck tipped over onto its side, Utah Highway Patrol told the Salt Lake Tribune.

The speed limit posted on the ramp was 45 miles per hour, and the semi was exceeding that at the time of the crash, the Standard Examiner reports.

At least some cows died in the crash, but an exact count isn’t available yet, Lawrence Hopper, a highway patrol trooper, told the Tribune.

Traffic was backed up for miles as a result of the crash and cleanup, according to KGTV.

Those at the scene snapped pictures of cows wandering around the road.

One woman, stuck in traffic on the cow-blocked road, took a video and posted it to Facebook.

“Look, they’re all dead on the street,” she can be heard saying in the video. “Oh my gosh.”

The video also appears to capture some of the wreckage from the truck as it dangles from the overpass above.

