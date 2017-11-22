Maple tree sap drips from a tap into a bucket, the first steps in making maple syrup.
Maple tree sap drips from a tap into a bucket, the first steps in making maple syrup. Elise Amendola AP

An axe-wielding bandit entered a maple syrup factory and left a sticky mess, police say

By Donovan Harrell

November 22, 2017 07:20 PM

A Vermont couple is reeling after a person broke into their maple sugar processing building, vandalized equipment and stole syrup.

Cindy Mayer told The Burlington Free Press that she and her husband, Alan, own a company called Mayer Maple Producers and operated a sugaring house in Vermont. They were getting their products together for a fair.

According to Vermont State Police, Alan contacted law enforcement and said a person entered their maple sugar building between Monday and Tuesday night and stole “several gallon jugs” of maple syrup and “vandalized his sugaring equipment.”

Cindy told the Free Press that there were numerous holes in several pieces of equipment, including bottling tanks, an evaporator and pans. Cindy Mayer suspected an axe made the holes.

“They just went through and trashed it, basically," Cindy Mayer told the Free Press, adding that she wasn’t sure how much the damage would cost but at least 300 gallons of syrup flowed out.

"That’s nearly an entire season's worth — an entire crop — it's on the floor over there," she said.

A gallon of syrup is worth $40 according to the company’s Facebook account.

