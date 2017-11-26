1,000 job openings, some paying $100k or more - and no takers.

More Videos 1:26 Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash Pause 1:11 Here is what Chris Petersen said after The Apple Cup win 1:43 Tacoma woman chases man out of the house after he escapes police custody 2:43 Highlights as Woodinville shuts out Sumner, 10-0, in state semifinals 3:13 Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor, Luke Joeckel and Seahawks at SF Sunday 4:25 Spanaway parents reflect on son's tragic shooting during WSP stop 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 2:35 Three sentenced for murder in Lakewood drive-by shooting 1:28 Dash camera footage of state trooper fatally shooting a motorist 1:47 Pete Carroll's explanation on Seahawks waiving Dwight Freeney, more Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem The Irish manufacturer Ingersoll Rand employs roughly 2,000 people in Davidson, where it has its North American headquarters. But the company still has about 1,000 open jobs. The Irish manufacturer Ingersoll Rand employs roughly 2,000 people in Davidson, where it has its North American headquarters. But the company still has about 1,000 open jobs. Davie Hinshaw dhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com

The Irish manufacturer Ingersoll Rand employs roughly 2,000 people in Davidson, where it has its North American headquarters. But the company still has about 1,000 open jobs. Davie Hinshaw dhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com