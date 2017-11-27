Man found his day-old grandson under a porch wrapped in a Walmart bag, police say

Authorities in Pennsylvania have charged a 23-year-old mother after her newborn baby was found dead Sunday afternoon under her father’s porch, the Associated Press reported.
Brittany Robinson’s father was putting up Christmas lights Sunday when he found the baby’s dead body wrapped in a t-shirt inside a Walmart bag in a crawl space, CBS Pittsburgh reported. He immediately called 911. Police said they believed the baby was less than a day old and had been cleaned up and placed there within a 24-hour time frame.
Robinson, of New Castle, Penn., has been charged with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and concealing the death of a child after the baby was found dead Sunday, according to online court records.
Robinson was in the hospital Sunday for birthing complications and was taken to jail on Monday immediately after she was released, the Associated Press reported. She was arraigned on Monday and denied bond, according to online court records.
Robinson told investigators she didn’t know she was pregnant and didn’t think the baby had a pulse when he was born, WKBN reported. She told them she was too scared to turn the baby over to authorities.
Family members told police they weren’t aware she was pregnant, CBS Pittsburgh reported.
Lt. Eric Hermick of the Pennsylvania State Police told WPXI that the baby didn’t appear to be dead.
“This baby was in excellent physical condition,” Hermick told WPXI. “It still looked like it was alive at the scene.”
Hermick pointed out that there are laws in place to protect mothers who don’t want their newborns, WPXI reported.
According to PAfamilies.org, the Safe Haven Law protects parents who leave newborns unharmed under 28 days old with a police officer or a hospital.
Officials will conduct an autopsy to determine what killed the 7-pound baby boy, WKBN reported.
Robinson’s preliminary hearing date is set for Dec. 5, according to online court records.
