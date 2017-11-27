More Videos

Seahawks get First Class treatment after knocking off 49ers 1:02

Seahawks get First Class treatment after knocking off 49ers

Pause
Spanaway parents reflect on son's tragic shooting during WSP stop 4:25

Spanaway parents reflect on son's tragic shooting during WSP stop

What Gregg Bell saw, thought and heard of Seahawks' victory in San Francisco 6:35

What Gregg Bell saw, thought and heard of Seahawks' victory in San Francisco

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 0:30

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco

Three sentenced for murder in Lakewood drive-by shooting 2:35

Three sentenced for murder in Lakewood drive-by shooting

Fire damages Tacoma costume shop 0:23

Fire damages Tacoma costume shop

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

Noah Dickerson and Matisse Thybulle speak after the Huskies' 77-70 win over UC Davis 0:43

Noah Dickerson and Matisse Thybulle speak after the Huskies' 77-70 win over UC Davis

Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting 2:17

Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting

Huskies DC breaks down Cougars’ offense 1:12

Huskies DC breaks down Cougars’ offense

  • Leaky roof doesn't get 87-year-old woman down

    Cora Davis of east Macon doesn't let her leaky roof get her down. Davis, 87, needs help to fix it and repair her kitchen.

Cora Davis of east Macon doesn't let her leaky roof get her down. Davis, 87, needs help to fix it and repair her kitchen. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph
Cora Davis of east Macon doesn't let her leaky roof get her down. Davis, 87, needs help to fix it and repair her kitchen. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph

National

She’s 87 with a leaky roof, rotting floor, sinking stove – but her wit is still keen

By Joe Kovac Jr.

jkovac@macon.com

November 27, 2017 01:50 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Macon, Ga.

The white house with yellow trim needs help.

Cora Davis has lived in it, overlooking Kitchens Street south of Shurling Drive in east Macon, for all of her 87 years.

The house was built in 1900. But now its roof leaks on and off. It has been patched, but water still seeps through. The kitchen ceiling sags.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Everybody always just says, ‘That’s an old house,’” Davis says.

She uses aluminum-foil pans to catch what rainwater she can. Even so, the floor is rotting. Her stove is sinking. And so is the table that holds her microwave.

“Sooo,” says Davis, who spent her career as a housekeeper all over the city, “that’s the way the mop flops.”

Though she is a little hard of hearing, her voice is anything but frail. It is clear and deep, and she is as witty as you please.

When a newspaper photographer asks to take her picture for this story, Davis scoffs: “Pictures of me? You don’t want your camera tore up, do you?”

After she and her grandson, Keith, step outside for photos, Davis points toward her back yard. It is well-tended, and it isn’t hard to envision what it must have been like half a century ago. There are camellias, some pecan trees, an ancient sugarberry and an apple tree.

“Mama had just made me a little skirt,” Davis says, thinking back to her childhood, “and I climbed up in that apple tree and I fell.”

She recalls a hay barn and cows, and how her pocket of the city’s east side back then was crisscrossed by dirt roads.

“Folks used to have horses. ... We didn’t know what it was to see a car,” Davis says.

Sure, she says her mother had a car once, but that her late father took it when he ran off with another woman. They never saw him much after that. Even so, life went on at their tiny farmhouse.

“We never had to buy no fruit because we raised ours,” Davis says. “Mama used to sell milk and butter.”

When the newspaper photographer finishes snapping photos, Davis has a question before he leaves.

“What are y’all gonna do with them ugly pictures?” she says. “I think if you buried them, ain’t no telling what would come up.”

Joe Kovac Jr.: 478-744-4397, @joekovacjr

How to help

To donate to Cora Davis, the subject of today’s Reindeer Gang fundraiser feature — part of the Macon, Ga., Telegraph’s annual profiles of people and families in need at Christmas — call Rebuilding Macon at (478) 744-9808 or visit RebuildingMacon.org.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Seahawks get First Class treatment after knocking off 49ers 1:02

Seahawks get First Class treatment after knocking off 49ers

Pause
Spanaway parents reflect on son's tragic shooting during WSP stop 4:25

Spanaway parents reflect on son's tragic shooting during WSP stop

What Gregg Bell saw, thought and heard of Seahawks' victory in San Francisco 6:35

What Gregg Bell saw, thought and heard of Seahawks' victory in San Francisco

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 0:30

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco

Three sentenced for murder in Lakewood drive-by shooting 2:35

Three sentenced for murder in Lakewood drive-by shooting

Fire damages Tacoma costume shop 0:23

Fire damages Tacoma costume shop

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

Noah Dickerson and Matisse Thybulle speak after the Huskies' 77-70 win over UC Davis 0:43

Noah Dickerson and Matisse Thybulle speak after the Huskies' 77-70 win over UC Davis

Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting 2:17

Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting

Huskies DC breaks down Cougars’ offense 1:12

Huskies DC breaks down Cougars’ offense

  • Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash

    A woman was caught on surveillance video peeking into a drive-thru window of a McDonald’s in Columbia, Md., around 1 a.m. on Nov. 5, leaning in to fill up a soft drink — then climbing in through the window and stealing cash and a large box of food from the fast food restaurant, Howard County police said.

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash

View More Video