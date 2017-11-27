She’s 87 with a leaky roof, rotting floor, sinking stove – but her wit is still keen

More Videos 1:02 Seahawks get First Class treatment after knocking off 49ers Pause 4:25 Spanaway parents reflect on son's tragic shooting during WSP stop 6:35 What Gregg Bell saw, thought and heard of Seahawks' victory in San Francisco 0:30 Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 2:35 Three sentenced for murder in Lakewood drive-by shooting 0:23 Fire damages Tacoma costume shop 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 0:43 Noah Dickerson and Matisse Thybulle speak after the Huskies' 77-70 win over UC Davis 2:17 Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting 1:12 Huskies DC breaks down Cougars’ offense Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Leaky roof doesn't get 87-year-old woman down Cora Davis of east Macon doesn't let her leaky roof get her down. Davis, 87, needs help to fix it and repair her kitchen. Cora Davis of east Macon doesn't let her leaky roof get her down. Davis, 87, needs help to fix it and repair her kitchen. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph

