National

Trump retweets inflammatory and unverified anti-Muslim videos

By Ashley Parker and John Wagner, The Washington Post

November 29, 2017 09:07 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump Wednesday shared three inflammatory anti-Muslim videos on Twitter posted by a far-right British activist.

The videos - whose authenticity could not be independently verified - were first shared by Jayda Fransen, the deputy leader of Britain First, which bills itself as a political party but has been widely condemned as an extremist group that targets mosques and Muslims.

Britain First has previously posted a number of misleading videos, and the three Trump shared were proactively titled, "Muslim migrant beats up Dutch boy on crutches!", "Muslim destroys a statue of Virgin Mary!", and "Islamist mob pushes teenage boy off roof and beats him to death!"

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Fransen, 31, who lives in a London suburb, was convicted of religiously aggravated harassment in November 2016 after abusing a woman wearing a hijab.

Fransen was arrested again earlier this month following comments she made during a speech in Belfast.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment as to why the president retweeted Fransen's provocative and unverified videos. It was not immediately clear how the videos came to Trump's attention, but conservative columnist Ann Coulter retweeted one of them on Tuesday.

But the president has a history of retweeting other controversial supporters, including white supremacists and neo-Nazis, and during his campaign proposed a ban on all Muslims from entering the country.

Following Trump's retweets, Fransen took to Twitter to tout the U.S. president's promotion of her videos.

Piers Morgan, a British journalist and television host who was also a winner on Trump's "Celebrity Apprentice," was quick to rebuke the president.

More Videos

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 0:08

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

Pause
Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:46

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash 1:26

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:15

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

Pam Roach accuses another County Council member of flipping her the bird 3:41

Pam Roach accuses another County Council member of flipping her the bird

Spanaway parents reflect on son's tragic shooting during WSP stop 4:25

Spanaway parents reflect on son's tragic shooting during WSP stop

Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor out for year, Cliff Avril surgery 2:33

Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor out for year, Cliff Avril surgery

Highlights as Emmett Linton scores 26 in Lincoln’s win over Bellarmine Prep 2:31

Highlights as Emmett Linton scores 26 in Lincoln’s win over Bellarmine Prep

Can you identify this 'Grinch'-like thief? 0:27

Can you identify this 'Grinch'-like thief?

  • Trump calls on NATO to boost defense: "We must stand united"

    President Donald Trump told a crowd in Warsaw, Poland on Thursday that Europe no longer faces the threat of communism but that the West is now battling new "dire threats." Trump said that the United States and its European allies have suffered frequent ac

Trump calls on NATO to boost defense: "We must stand united"

President Donald Trump told a crowd in Warsaw, Poland on Thursday that Europe no longer faces the threat of communism but that the West is now battling new "dire threats." Trump said that the United States and its European allies have suffered frequent ac

TVP via AP

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 0:08

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

Pause
Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:46

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash 1:26

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:15

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

Pam Roach accuses another County Council member of flipping her the bird 3:41

Pam Roach accuses another County Council member of flipping her the bird

Spanaway parents reflect on son's tragic shooting during WSP stop 4:25

Spanaway parents reflect on son's tragic shooting during WSP stop

Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor out for year, Cliff Avril surgery 2:33

Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor out for year, Cliff Avril surgery

Highlights as Emmett Linton scores 26 in Lincoln’s win over Bellarmine Prep 2:31

Highlights as Emmett Linton scores 26 in Lincoln’s win over Bellarmine Prep

Can you identify this 'Grinch'-like thief? 0:27

Can you identify this 'Grinch'-like thief?

  • Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

    The Gulf Shores Police Department in Alabama posted a video of K-9 Nitro joining Officers Cowan and Hancock in synchronized push-ups in November, 2017. The department called it part of its #9PMRoutine and said the trio was "getting warmed up and ready to apprehend any bad guys that break the law!" The video has been viewed more than 427,000 times on Facebook.

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

View More Video