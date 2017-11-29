He talked panties and politics: Woman shares Facebook messages from Texas politician

More Videos 0:08 Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers Pause 0:46 Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 2:23 Driving high? Police demonstrate swab test to detect impairment 3:41 Pam Roach accuses another County Council member of flipping her the bird 4:25 Spanaway parents reflect on son's tragic shooting during WSP stop 2:33 Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor out for year, Cliff Avril surgery 2:31 Highlights as Emmett Linton scores 26 in Lincoln’s win over Bellarmine Prep 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 0:27 Can you identify this 'Grinch'-like thief? 0:30 Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Read the sexual messages Rep. Joe Barton sent over Facebook A week after nude photos of Rep. Joe Barton surfaced on Twitter, the Star-Telegram received copies of messages the congressman sent to another woman. In the messages, Barton asks Kelly Canon sexual questions including whether she was “wearing a tank top only..and no panties.” A week after nude photos of Rep. Joe Barton surfaced on Twitter, the Star-Telegram received copies of messages the congressman sent to another woman. In the messages, Barton asks Kelly Canon sexual questions including whether she was “wearing a tank top only..and no panties.” Courtesy of Kelly Cannon

