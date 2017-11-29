‘Ready for my date,’ she said on Snapchat. Then she disappeared, police say

Just before her disappearance, she sent out a message to friends on Snapchat.
“Ready for my date,” Sydney Loofe, 24, wrote over the messaging app, KMTV reports.
That was on Nov. 15, and it’s among the last contacts anyone had with the Lincoln, Neb. resident before she went missing. Loofe’s family alerted police to her disappearance on Nov. 16 when the 24-year-old didn’t show up for work and couldn’t be reached, according to Lincoln police.
Loofe’s family told KMTV that the date prior to her disappearance was with someone Loofe had met online. Police called the circumstances “concerning” during a media briefing Tuesday.
Never miss a local story.
Police have named two persons of interest in the case: Aubrey Trail, a 51-year-old man, and Bailey Boswell, a 23-year-old woman.
And now, two people wearing black clothing and dark glasses —and identifying themselves as Trail and Boswell — have posted a video to a “Finding Sydney Loofe” Facebook page to tell their side of the story. The video they recorded Wednesday has since been removed from Facebook, WHO reports, but has been posted on YouTube.
“They’re chasing us around like dogs,” a man identifying himself as Trail said in the video — adding that he and Boswell have reached out to police and press to share their story, but that police told them to “quit blowing up their phone.”
The man says that police told him they would get back to them eventually.
“We’ve spent the last few days watching ourselves be slammed and crucified in newspapers,” the man identifying himself as Trail said in the video. “We just feel we should get to say our side.”
“I can’t go home now because my house has been swarmed, searched, and I’m being looked for,” the man said.
A woman identifying herself as Boswell said in the video that she did go on dates with Loofe in the days leading up to Loofe’s disappearance.
But the woman added that she hasn’t seen Loofe since she dropped her off at a friend’s house on Nov. 15.
“We were planning to go to the casino that weekend,” the woman said. “I haven’t heard from her since. I just really don’t know what else to say … I didn’t have anything to do with this and I hope that Sydney is found very soon, she is a sweet, amazing girl.”
Police said on Tuesday that they were looking for both Trail and Boswell.
“We are still looking for both of them and they have not turned themselves in,” Officer Angela Sands told the Lincoln Journal Star on Wednesday, after the video had been posted.
Police also told the Lincoln Journal Star that they’re analyzing the video.
“Any information about these individuals or their whereabouts, please let me know,” Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said at a media briefing on Tuesday. “We are making every effort to locate Sydney, and we will continue to do so until she’s found.”
Police said that Loofe was last seen on Nov. 15 in Wilber, Neb., about 40 miles southwest of Lincoln, the Lincoln Journal Star reports. Her phone has been disabled, but last pinged off a cell phone tower near Wilber.
Loofe’s parents, Susie and George Loofe, told the Journal Star that they find it disconcerting that their daughter’s phone wasn’t on her — and that her cat and her car were both left with no notice at her residence in Lincoln.
“She was planning on coming home that night,” Susie Loofe told the newspaper.
Loofe is 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighs about 135 pounds, police said.
She has blonde hair and blue eyes, and worked as a cashier at a Menard’s hardware store in Lincoln, CBS reports.
Loofe also had multiple tattoos that might help identify her: a yin-yang tattoo on her forearm, “Believe” written alongside a cross on her left wrist and “Everything will be wonderful someday” written her right bicep, police said.
Terra Gehrig, a friend of Loofe’s, told the Omaha World-Herald that Loofe texted her on Nov. 15 about a date she’d gone on with a woman the previous night. Loofe told her the date — with a woman she’d met online — had gone well, and that they were going to get together again on Nov. 15.
Anyone with details on Loofe’s location or other information related to the case has been encouraged to reach out to Lincoln police at (402) 441-6000.
Comments