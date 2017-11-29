He robbed Arby’s workers at gunpoint. But there was ‘no way in hell’ he was escaping, workers say

Workers at an Arby’s restaurant in Sterling Heights, Mich., north of Detroit, didn’t expect to start their Monday getting robbed at gunpoint.
But the gunman who robbed them probably wasn’t expecting what happened next, either.
The workers who had been victims just moments before chased the suspected robber down, recovered the cash he’d allegedly stolen from the fast food joint and held him there — with a gun of their own — until police arrived and arrested him, WDIV reports.
“There was no way in hell I was going to allow this cat to get away with all of our deposits,” Marcia Rabideau, director of operations at the Arby’s that got robbed, wrote on Facebook.
The chase began when one of the workers banged on his manager’s door yelling that they had just been robbed around 9 a.m. on Nov. 27, MLive reports.
So Rabideau hopped in her Dodge Charger, armed with a Glock 9mm pistol, and drove after the suspect who was fleeing on foot, she told MLive. Along with two other Arby’s employees, Rabideau chased the suspect into a wooded area and through a nearby brook — going so far as to drive her Charger off road altogether.
Rabideau wrote on Facebook that when they had cornered him, she told the suspected robber that if he lowered his hands she “would shoot him dead.”
“He stood in the river bank with his hands above his head until the fuzz arrived!” Rabideau wrote.
On Facebook, Rabideau thanked her colleagues for helping her chase down the suspect, calling the entire experience “priceless.”
“They tackled him,” a female worker told the TV station. “They actually went into the river to obtain the money.”
And Rabideau’s Facebook friends seem impressed, too.
“Good job, Annie Oakley,” one of her friends commented on the status and pictures detailing the incident. “[A]nother thug bites the dust. You make we women who carry, proud.”
When police got to the scene, they saw that a second suspect was in a nearby car with a 1-year-old child, according to the Detroit Free Press. That suspect was the getaway driver, police told WNEM.
The child has been returned to his or her mother, police told the newspaper. Police said the child was not harmed.
Suspects’ names have not been released, the Free Press reports, but the suspects were arraigned on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said that, while the Arby’s workers’ effort to chase down a suspect was successful, that job is best left to authorities.
“It’s strongly advised for victims not to pursue an armed robber after they were robbed at gunpoint, due to obvious safety concerns,” Sterling Heights police Lt. Mario Bastianelli told WDIV. “And money is just money — that can be replaced. Lives can’t. It’s brave of them to do it, but we don’t encourage it. Being a good witness is the best most people can do. That’s what we want people to do.”
No one was hurt during the incident, WNEM reports.
