Cops risk lives to save man who refused to get out of a burning vehicle, video shows

More Videos

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 0:08

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

Pause
Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:46

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

Russell Wilson on goal of NFL MVP: 'I want to be the best in the world' 1:29

Russell Wilson on goal of NFL MVP: 'I want to be the best in the world'

Police shoot man in a stolen vehicle 1:52

Police shoot man in a stolen vehicle

Highlights as Emmett Linton scores 26 in Lincoln’s win over Bellarmine Prep 2:31

Highlights as Emmett Linton scores 26 in Lincoln’s win over Bellarmine Prep

OC Darrell Bevell on Seahawks' RB situation, more before PHI 2:33

OC Darrell Bevell on Seahawks' RB situation, more before PHI

Pete Carroll on Seahawks' many challenges from soaring Eagles this week 2:21

Pete Carroll on Seahawks' many challenges from soaring Eagles this week

Can you identify this 'Grinch'-like thief? 0:27

Can you identify this 'Grinch'-like thief?

Noah Dickerson speaks highly of freshmen in win over Kennesaw State 0:52

Noah Dickerson speaks highly of freshmen in win over Kennesaw State

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 0:30

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco

  • Watch: Man refuses to exit burning vehicle, officers risk lives to remove him

    The Oswego, Ill., Police Department released dash cam video showing officers removing a man from a vehicle after it burst into flames. The man was involved in a hit and run accident and refused to exit the burning vehicle, according to officials. The officers removed him forcefully from the vehicle and saved his life.

The Oswego, Ill., Police Department released dash cam video showing officers removing a man from a vehicle after it burst into flames. The man was involved in a hit and run accident and refused to exit the burning vehicle, according to officials. The officers removed him forcefully from the vehicle and saved his life. The Oswego, Ill., Police Department
The Oswego, Ill., Police Department released dash cam video showing officers removing a man from a vehicle after it burst into flames. The man was involved in a hit and run accident and refused to exit the burning vehicle, according to officials. The officers removed him forcefully from the vehicle and saved his life. The Oswego, Ill., Police Department

National

Cops risk lives to save man who refused to get out of a burning vehicle, video shows

By Monty Davis

madavis@kcstar.com

November 30, 2017 11:47 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 4 MINUTES AGO

The Oswego, Ill., Police Department released dash cam video showing officers removing a man from a vehicle after it burst into flames earlier this week.

The driver, Earnest Sercye, of Aurora, Ill., was involved in a hit and run accident and refused to exit the burning vehicle, according to WSPYNews.com.

The officers removed him forcefully from the vehicle and saved his life.

“The officers ultimately removed the man from the vehicle, saving his life while putting their safety at risk. Oswego Police Officers Brandon Dilg and Cassie Catberro were injured in the incident as they experienced smoke inhalation and Officer Dilg also received burns on his arm and leg,” the Oswego Police Department posted on its Facebook page.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sercye remains in critical condition.

They were assisted by the Montgomery Police Department and the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 0:08

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

Pause
Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:46

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

Russell Wilson on goal of NFL MVP: 'I want to be the best in the world' 1:29

Russell Wilson on goal of NFL MVP: 'I want to be the best in the world'

Police shoot man in a stolen vehicle 1:52

Police shoot man in a stolen vehicle

Highlights as Emmett Linton scores 26 in Lincoln’s win over Bellarmine Prep 2:31

Highlights as Emmett Linton scores 26 in Lincoln’s win over Bellarmine Prep

OC Darrell Bevell on Seahawks' RB situation, more before PHI 2:33

OC Darrell Bevell on Seahawks' RB situation, more before PHI

Pete Carroll on Seahawks' many challenges from soaring Eagles this week 2:21

Pete Carroll on Seahawks' many challenges from soaring Eagles this week

Can you identify this 'Grinch'-like thief? 0:27

Can you identify this 'Grinch'-like thief?

Noah Dickerson speaks highly of freshmen in win over Kennesaw State 0:52

Noah Dickerson speaks highly of freshmen in win over Kennesaw State

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 0:30

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco

  • Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

    The Gulf Shores Police Department in Alabama posted a video of K-9 Nitro joining Officers Cowan and Hancock in synchronized push-ups in November, 2017. The department called it part of its #9PMRoutine and said the trio was "getting warmed up and ready to apprehend any bad guys that break the law!" The video has been viewed more than 427,000 times on Facebook.

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

View More Video