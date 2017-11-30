‘You are a coward,’ judge tells the crying ‘bully’ convicted of punching disabled man

More Videos 0:08 Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers Pause 3:12 Man with cerebral palsy crudely mocked, brutally sucker punched 0:46 Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 1:29 Russell Wilson on goal of NFL MVP: 'I want to be the best in the world' 1:52 Police shoot man in a stolen vehicle 2:47 Seahawks' Michael Bennett: Cliff Avril's neck injury, surgery 'devastating' 2:31 Highlights as Emmett Linton scores 26 in Lincoln’s win over Bellarmine Prep 0:27 Can you identify this 'Grinch'-like thief? 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 0:50 Another green masterpiece for The Sodfather Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Man with cerebral palsy crudely mocked, brutally sucker punched A man who has cerebral palsy was mocked by another man then punched in the face after exiting a 7-Eleven store in West Chester, Pa., on May 10, 2017. The attack appears in a surveillance video released by the Chester County District Attorney's Office on Monday, May 22, 2017. The man authorities say is shown committing the violence, Barry Baker, 29, has been arrested and charged with assault. A man who has cerebral palsy was mocked by another man then punched in the face after exiting a 7-Eleven store in West Chester, Pa., on May 10, 2017. The attack appears in a surveillance video released by the Chester County District Attorney's Office on Monday, May 22, 2017. The man authorities say is shown committing the violence, Barry Baker, 29, has been arrested and charged with assault. Chester County (Pa.) District Attorney's Office

