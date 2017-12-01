With Flynn plea, Mueller getting closer to Trump, Kushner

More Videos 3:12 Man with cerebral palsy crudely mocked, brutally sucker punched Pause 0:08 Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 2:20 VIDEO: New Gig Harbor grocer aims for fresh, local identity 2:15 Dramatic views highlight HGTV's 2018 Dream Home in Gig Harbor 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:29 Russell Wilson on goal of NFL MVP: 'I want to be the best in the world' 1:52 Police shoot man in a stolen vehicle 8:16 The best plays from the best high school football players in 2017 2:17 Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting 0:27 Can you identify this 'Grinch'-like thief? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements to the FBI at a D.C. federal courthouse on Friday morning. It’s the first guilty plea by any of the four former Trump advisers charged in an investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller. Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements to the FBI at a D.C. federal courthouse on Friday morning. It’s the first guilty plea by any of the four former Trump advisers charged in an investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller. Meta Viers McClatchy

