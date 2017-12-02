Anna Elizabeth Young
Anna Elizabeth Young Cobb County (Ga.) Sheriff’s Office Courtesy
Anna Elizabeth Young Cobb County (Ga.) Sheriff’s Office Courtesy

National

‘We think there are many, many more’: This former ‘cult leader’ killed a toddler, cops say

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

December 02, 2017 06:38 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

She was convicted in 2001 of child abuse for bathing a 12-year-old in chemicals and severely burning the girl’s body.

Now a cold case investigation that began in Florida and stretched into Georgia has linked 75-year-old Anna Elizabeth Young to the death of a toddler in the 1980s, according to a news release from the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia.

But Young’s arrest Thursday in Georgia is the beginning of a larger investigation into the “religious boarding school” she ran in Florida, just south of Gainesville, more than 25 years ago, police say.

“We think there are many, many more. We can document other states and other missing children that we believe are tied to this,” Art Forgey, Alachua County (Fla.) Sheriff’s spokesman told the Gainesville Sun. “They ran a religious institution — exorcising demons and other things like that. We have documentation involving her clear back [to] the 60s.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

WGFL-TV reported that Emon “Moses” Harper, the toddler, was 2-3 years old at the time when he died, after being tortured, starved and locked in a cage from March 1, 1988 through June 1, 1992.

More Videos

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 0:08

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

Pause
‘Do Not Resuscitate’ tattoo creates dilemma for Miami Doctors 0:44

‘Do Not Resuscitate’ tattoo creates dilemma for Miami Doctors

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

Driving high? Police demonstrate swab test to detect impairment 2:23

Driving high? Police demonstrate swab test to detect impairment

Reaction to Main & Vine's pending closure 0:52

Reaction to Main & Vine's pending closure

Hopkins seeing growth with Huskies 1:28

Hopkins seeing growth with Huskies

Highlights as Almira/Coulee-Hartline sets scoring record in 1B title win over Sunnyside Christian 4:36

Highlights as Almira/Coulee-Hartline sets scoring record in 1B title win over Sunnyside Christian

Metronome Coffee partners with Eastside Community Center 1:33

Metronome Coffee partners with Eastside Community Center

Nearby homeless camp to blame for stolen cars, home break-ins, Puyallup farmers say 1:24

Nearby homeless camp to blame for stolen cars, home break-ins, Puyallup farmers say

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 0:30

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco

  • How do you catch a cold-case criminal? Perhaps with a DNA-based mug shot

    Parabon Nanolabs, a Virginia-based company, uses genetic traits from DNA samples to predict the suspect's physical appearance, including ancestry, hair and eye color. The technology could help police solve cold cases.

How do you catch a cold-case criminal? Perhaps with a DNA-based mug shot

Parabon Nanolabs, a Virginia-based company, uses genetic traits from DNA samples to predict the suspect's physical appearance, including ancestry, hair and eye color. The technology could help police solve cold cases.

Mark Hoffer mhoffer@star-telegram.com

“The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office developed new information recently during an investigation and were able to substantiate that Young had not only tortured children,” but that she allegedly killed at least one, according to the release.

According to the Marietta Daily Journal, Young went by “Mother Anna” at the boarding school called “House of Prayer for All People.” The Sun reported that Young bought the property in 1983 and transferred it to a nonprofit under the same name two years later.

Young was married in Georgia and was living under the last name “Anderson,” the release said. It was not clear how long she had been living in Georgia. According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, citing court records, Young-Anderson was indicted on one count of first-degree murder, which in Florida carries the potential of harsher sentencing due to suspicion of the act being pre-meditated, on Wednesday.

Detectives have identified potential victims of abuse from Young-Anderson all the way back to 1968, when she was in her late 20s, Forgey told McClatchy in an email. But at this point authorities don’t have the full picture of how many children she could have abused, injured or killed.

More Videos

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 0:08

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

Pause
‘Do Not Resuscitate’ tattoo creates dilemma for Miami Doctors 0:44

‘Do Not Resuscitate’ tattoo creates dilemma for Miami Doctors

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

Driving high? Police demonstrate swab test to detect impairment 2:23

Driving high? Police demonstrate swab test to detect impairment

Reaction to Main & Vine's pending closure 0:52

Reaction to Main & Vine's pending closure

Hopkins seeing growth with Huskies 1:28

Hopkins seeing growth with Huskies

Highlights as Almira/Coulee-Hartline sets scoring record in 1B title win over Sunnyside Christian 4:36

Highlights as Almira/Coulee-Hartline sets scoring record in 1B title win over Sunnyside Christian

Metronome Coffee partners with Eastside Community Center 1:33

Metronome Coffee partners with Eastside Community Center

Nearby homeless camp to blame for stolen cars, home break-ins, Puyallup farmers say 1:24

Nearby homeless camp to blame for stolen cars, home break-ins, Puyallup farmers say

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 0:30

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco

  • Fifteen years later, police still don't know this woman's identity

    On March 28, 2002, the skeletal remains of a black woman were found in Columbia, on Illinois 3 near Gall Road. Fifteen years later, authorities are still trying to identify her.

Fifteen years later, police still don't know this woman's identity

On March 28, 2002, the skeletal remains of a black woman were found in Columbia, on Illinois 3 near Gall Road. Fifteen years later, authorities are still trying to identify her.

Kara Berg kberg@bnd.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 0:08

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

Pause
‘Do Not Resuscitate’ tattoo creates dilemma for Miami Doctors 0:44

‘Do Not Resuscitate’ tattoo creates dilemma for Miami Doctors

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

Driving high? Police demonstrate swab test to detect impairment 2:23

Driving high? Police demonstrate swab test to detect impairment

Reaction to Main & Vine's pending closure 0:52

Reaction to Main & Vine's pending closure

Hopkins seeing growth with Huskies 1:28

Hopkins seeing growth with Huskies

Highlights as Almira/Coulee-Hartline sets scoring record in 1B title win over Sunnyside Christian 4:36

Highlights as Almira/Coulee-Hartline sets scoring record in 1B title win over Sunnyside Christian

Metronome Coffee partners with Eastside Community Center 1:33

Metronome Coffee partners with Eastside Community Center

Nearby homeless camp to blame for stolen cars, home break-ins, Puyallup farmers say 1:24

Nearby homeless camp to blame for stolen cars, home break-ins, Puyallup farmers say

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 0:30

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco

  • Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

    The Gulf Shores Police Department in Alabama posted a video of K-9 Nitro joining Officers Cowan and Hancock in synchronized push-ups in November, 2017. The department called it part of its #9PMRoutine and said the trio was "getting warmed up and ready to apprehend any bad guys that break the law!" The video has been viewed more than 427,000 times on Facebook.

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

View More Video