How to see this spectacular holiday meteor shower when it lights up the sky

More Videos 0:08 Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers Pause 0:44 ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ tattoo creates dilemma for Miami Doctors 1:17 Volunteers line up to search for missing Mariah Woods 2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:23 Driving high? Police demonstrate swab test to detect impairment 0:46 Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:52 Reaction to Main & Vine's pending closure 4:36 Highlights as Almira/Coulee-Hartline sets scoring record in 1B title win over Sunnyside Christian 1:24 Nearby homeless camp to blame for stolen cars, home break-ins, Puyallup farmers say 1:33 Metronome Coffee partners with Eastside Community Center Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Embers from a Rock Comet Earth will soon be passing through a stream of debris from "rock comet" 3200 Phaethon, source of the annual Geminid meteor shower. Forecasters expect as many as 120 meteors per hour when the shower peaks. NASA discusses what a rock comet is in this video from 2014. Earth will soon be passing through a stream of debris from "rock comet" 3200 Phaethon, source of the annual Geminid meteor shower. Forecasters expect as many as 120 meteors per hour when the shower peaks. NASA discusses what a rock comet is in this video from 2014. Science@NASA NASA

Earth will soon be passing through a stream of debris from "rock comet" 3200 Phaethon, source of the annual Geminid meteor shower. Forecasters expect as many as 120 meteors per hour when the shower peaks. NASA discusses what a rock comet is in this video from 2014. Science@NASA NASA