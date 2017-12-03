FBI: Investigators recover remains believed to be missing 3-year-old Mariah Woods

More Videos 4:43 Highlights as Adam Weissenfels leads Richland to 4A title win over Woodinville, 28-21 Pause 0:52 Reaction to Main & Vine's pending closure 0:27 Can you identify this 'Grinch'-like thief? 1:04 UPS driver mauled by pit bulls tells harrowing tale to KIRO7 News 1:28 Hopkins seeing growth with Huskies 1:24 Nearby homeless camp to blame for stolen cars, home break-ins, Puyallup farmers say 1:33 Metronome Coffee partners with Eastside Community Center 1:55 Pete Carroll on Earl Thomas' status, more on Seahawks Sunday vs PHI 6:31 Highlights as Canon Racanelli, Hockinson rally to beat Tumwater for 2A state title 2:17 Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Volunteers line up to search for missing Mariah Woods Video from a NC Highway Patrol helicopter show volunteers lining up to search a wooded area near Southwest Creek for Mariah Kay Woods, a 3-year-old Jacksonville, NC girl who has been missing since Sunday night. Video from a NC Highway Patrol helicopter show volunteers lining up to search a wooded area near Southwest Creek for Mariah Kay Woods, a 3-year-old Jacksonville, NC girl who has been missing since Sunday night. NCSHP

Video from a NC Highway Patrol helicopter show volunteers lining up to search a wooded area near Southwest Creek for Mariah Kay Woods, a 3-year-old Jacksonville, NC girl who has been missing since Sunday night. NCSHP