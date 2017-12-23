A man was beaten, arrested and convicted. But this bodycam footage cleared his name.

More Videos 0:55 'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train Pause 0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season 1:09 Boy says he will ‘never stop believing’ in Santa Claus 2:38 Highlights: Pollard scores 28, but Foss comes up short against O'Dea 2:56 Amtrak train was going 80 on a 30-mph track, according to NTSB 1:39 Lacey Shop with a Cop 2017 1:28 Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talks after practice before heading to Dallas 0:28 Two teens shot behind King County Aquatic Center 0:52 Reaction to Main & Vine's pending closure 0:55 Here’s what Jake Browning had to say about the Penn State secondary Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage Arthur Morris, a Topeka resident, was wrongly arrested and convicted after police wrongly came to his home. His name was later cleared after this body camera footage was released by the Topeka Police Department. The officer seen in the video who arrested Morris, Jeremy Carlisle-Simons, resigned from the department. Arthur Morris, a Topeka resident, was wrongly arrested and convicted after police wrongly came to his home. His name was later cleared after this body camera footage was released by the Topeka Police Department. The officer seen in the video who arrested Morris, Jeremy Carlisle-Simons, resigned from the department. Topeka Police Department, Monty Davis and Max Londberg

