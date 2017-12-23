It started as a pimple. Now doctors will remove basketball-size tumor from boy’s face

More Videos 0:55 'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train Pause 1:18 Shoppers stop in their tracks when this store employee sings Christmas tunes 0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season 2:38 Highlights: Pollard scores 28, but Foss comes up short against O'Dea 2:56 Amtrak train was going 80 on a 30-mph track, according to NTSB 1:39 Lacey Shop with a Cop 2017 1:28 Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talks after practice before heading to Dallas 0:28 Two teens shot behind King County Aquatic Center 0:52 Reaction to Main & Vine's pending closure 0:55 Here’s what Jake Browning had to say about the Penn State secondary Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Young Cuban boy will have 10-pound tumor removed over holiday season Dr. Robert Marx, chief of oral and maxillofacial surgery for the University of Miami Health System, at a press conference discussing the removal of a 10-pound tumor on the face of Emanuel Zayas, 14, as his parents Melvis Vizaino and Noel Zayas listen in. Dr. Robert Marx, chief of oral and maxillofacial surgery for the University of Miami Health System, at a press conference discussing the removal of a 10-pound tumor on the face of Emanuel Zayas, 14, as his parents Melvis Vizaino and Noel Zayas listen in. C.M. Guerrero Miami Herald

Dr. Robert Marx, chief of oral and maxillofacial surgery for the University of Miami Health System, at a press conference discussing the removal of a 10-pound tumor on the face of Emanuel Zayas, 14, as his parents Melvis Vizaino and Noel Zayas listen in. C.M. Guerrero Miami Herald