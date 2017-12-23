Coast Guard pulls $53 million of cocaine from the ocean — and a turtle trapped with it

More Videos 0:55 'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train Pause 1:18 Shoppers stop in their tracks when this store employee sings Christmas tunes 0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season 2:38 Highlights: Pollard scores 28, but Foss comes up short against O'Dea 2:56 Amtrak train was going 80 on a 30-mph track, according to NTSB 1:39 Lacey Shop with a Cop 2017 1:28 Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talks after practice before heading to Dallas 4:43 Highlights as Adam Weissenfels leads Richland to 4A title win over Woodinville, 28-21 0:52 Reaction to Main & Vine's pending closure 8:16 The best plays from the best high school football players in 2017 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

U.S. Coast Guard rescues a sea turtle trapped amid $53 million of cocaine The U.S. Coast Guard said a crew came upon a sea turtle in the eastern Pacific Ocean that was entangled in lines that held $53 million of cocaine together. The turtle was cut free and released. The Coast Guard vessel is part of an operation that has seized seven tons of illicit narcotics from the ocean. The U.S. Coast Guard said a crew came upon a sea turtle in the eastern Pacific Ocean that was entangled in lines that held $53 million of cocaine together. The turtle was cut free and released. The Coast Guard vessel is part of an operation that has seized seven tons of illicit narcotics from the ocean. U.S. Coast Guard

