Straight men marry to avoid $60k tax bill — ‘I love Matt and he loves me, as friends’

More Videos 0:55 'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train Pause 0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season 2:16 Widow, barbershop help spruce up reclusive older veteran 4:17 Tacoma baby's ‘chances of survival were slim’. His parents pray, and a miracle happens. 2:56 Amtrak train was going 80 on a 30-mph track, according to NTSB 0:28 Two teens shot behind King County Aquatic Center 1:28 Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talks after practice before heading to Dallas 2:38 Highlights: Pollard scores 28, but Foss comes up short against O'Dea 0:55 Here’s what Jake Browning had to say about the Penn State secondary 4:43 Highlights as Adam Weissenfels leads Richland to 4A title win over Woodinville, 28-21 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Irish friends marry to avoid paying inheritance tax Two straight men from Dublin got married to avoid paying an inheritance tax on a home. Same-sex marriage was legalized in Ireland in 2015. Two straight men from Dublin got married to avoid paying an inheritance tax on a home. Same-sex marriage was legalized in Ireland in 2015. Emma McMenamy

Two straight men from Dublin got married to avoid paying an inheritance tax on a home. Same-sex marriage was legalized in Ireland in 2015. Emma McMenamy