Inmates sing carols to those passing by jail – and are moved to tears by the responses

Jail inmates sing Christmas carols to passers-by on the street below Tarrant County inmates belted out Christmas carols like "'Tis the Season to be Jolly" to passers-by on the street below in downtown Fort Worth in the days leading up to Christmas. Tarrant County inmates belted out Christmas carols like "'Tis the Season to be Jolly" to passers-by on the street below in downtown Fort Worth in the days leading up to Christmas. Denise Harris dharris@star-telegram.com

