Numb and neck-deep in a frozen pond, frantic officer tries to find boy under the ice

On Christmas Day, an 8-year-old boy was chasing his dog across a frozen pond in southwest Utah about 25 feet from the shore. He fell through the ice.
Another child saw him fall into the pond and ran back to tell the boy’s parents. Minutes later, Washington County Sheriff’s Sgt. Aaron Thompson arrived at the site in New Harmony and, without a moment’s hesitation, went out on the ice.
Temperatures in the small town, whose population was 207 residents in 2010, can average as low as 21 degrees in December.
Thompson knew the icy water would be unbearable, he said, according to KSL.com. But he also knew he had to work quickly - that he had to save the boy.
“I couldn’t feel anything. I didn’t notice anything when I was doing it,” Thompson told The Associated Press. “I knew that time was of the essence. I had a very short window to get that child out of the water.”
He walked a few feet out onto the pond, then stomped on the ice before diving into the biting water, he told KSL.com. Once he was in, he used his arms and fists to break a path through the ice to where he thought the boy might be.
“As the ice got thicker, I couldn’t break it with my arms and my fists anymore, so I had to jump up on top of the ice, putting my weight on it, and then pound on it to get it to break,” he said.
The further into the pond he went, the deeper it became, he said. The frigid water soon reached his neck. Thompson couldn’t reach the bottom of the pond but felt reeds near his toes. He floated along them, using them as a guide.
His body felt numb. There wasn’t time to think about which way to turn, he said. He became desperate as time passed, and with it the likelihood of the boy’s survival. He told KSL.com that he remembers calling out the boy’s name, though he knew the boy couldn’t hear him.
A person in near-frozen water has 10 minutes to get out before their muscles become too cold to function, according to Business Insider.
Suddenly, he felt the boy. He dove into the water and pulled his head above the surface. He turned toward shore.
“Just make it back to shore, just make it back,” he said to himself, KSL.com reported.
Officials estimate that the boy was in the cold water for about 30 minutes. Once on shore, an ambulance took him to Primary Children’s Hospital. Hospital officials could not be immediately reached for comment.
The boy was still there, breathing but sedated, as of Tuesday afternoon, friends and family told KSL.com. The extent of his injuries aren’t clear. His dog survived, sheriff’s officials said.
Thompson was treated for symptoms of hypothermia and released from a hospital Monday night. He said he lost the feeling in some fingers but sensation had returned by Tuesday.
He expects to return to work by early next week.
The Spectrum of St. George reported that Sheriff Cory Pulsipher praised the deputy.
“He hates having the spotlight on him, but he’s a hero,” Pulsipher said.
