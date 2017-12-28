They thought they’d won thousands. But lottery officials say there was a glitch

More Videos 0:55 'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train Pause 0:36 Woman causes an estimated $200,000 worth of damage at art exhibit while taking selfie 1:20 Pardoned by Gov. Brown, refugee Mony Neth considers himself an American 1:12 Disney unveils model of upcoming Star Wars land 2:15 Stats professor explains lottery odds 2:14 Get an early peek at the new Fred Meyer in Gig Harbor 4:17 Tacoma baby's ‘chances of survival were slim’. His parents pray, and a miracle happens. 2:09 Highlights as Yusief Lillie, Brandon Kaylor bring Bonney Lake No. 1 wrestling titles 0:30 Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 0:50 How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Stats professor explains lottery odds A High Point woman won more than 40 times on scratch-off tickets worth at least $600 from 2011 to late 2015. The largest of her prizes totaled some $57,000. To win that often, according to Jan Hannig, a UNC statistician, she'd have to spend at least $756,000, including her winnings. Not including her winnings, her out-of-pocket spending would be a minimum of $233,000. A High Point woman won more than 40 times on scratch-off tickets worth at least $600 from 2011 to late 2015. The largest of her prizes totaled some $57,000. To win that often, according to Jan Hannig, a UNC statistician, she'd have to spend at least $756,000, including her winnings. Not including her winnings, her out-of-pocket spending would be a minimum of $233,000. Harry Lynch hlynch@newsobserver.com

A High Point woman won more than 40 times on scratch-off tickets worth at least $600 from 2011 to late 2015. The largest of her prizes totaled some $57,000. To win that often, according to Jan Hannig, a UNC statistician, she'd have to spend at least $756,000, including her winnings. Not including her winnings, her out-of-pocket spending would be a minimum of $233,000. Harry Lynch hlynch@newsobserver.com