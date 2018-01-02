The moon is about to do something it hasn’t done in more than 150 years

More Videos 0:55 'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train Pause 0:39 If you missed the Supermoon, here's a look. 2:45 NASA's to-do list for 2018 includes visiting an asteroid and a journey to the sun 1:35 What is 'swatting'? 0:54 Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting' 4:59 Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting' 1:03 The best airlines of 2017 1:37 Passersby scramble to save a herd of elk that fell through icy Wyoming reservoir 2:00 Bradley McDougald on his Seahawks future after good year filling in for Kam Chancellor 2:56 Amtrak train was going 80 on a 30-mph track, according to NTSB Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

If you missed the Supermoon, here's a look. The Supermoon that rose on January 1st is also called a Wolf Moon. The Supermoon is the first of two in 2018 both happening in January. The next and last chance to see one this year is on January 31st. A Supermoon is a full moon when it is approximately at its closest orbital point to Earth. This time lapse view is from Benfield Road in northeast Charlotte. The Supermoon that rose on January 1st is also called a Wolf Moon. The Supermoon is the first of two in 2018 both happening in January. The next and last chance to see one this year is on January 31st. A Supermoon is a full moon when it is approximately at its closest orbital point to Earth. This time lapse view is from Benfield Road in northeast Charlotte. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

The Supermoon that rose on January 1st is also called a Wolf Moon. The Supermoon is the first of two in 2018 both happening in January. The next and last chance to see one this year is on January 31st. A Supermoon is a full moon when it is approximately at its closest orbital point to Earth. This time lapse view is from Benfield Road in northeast Charlotte. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com