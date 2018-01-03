Chip and Joanna Gaines of “Fixer Upper” announce they’re expecting fifth child in Instagram photo.
Chip and Joanna Gaines of ‘Fixer Upper’ announce pregnancy with humorous photo

By Max Londberg And Lisa Gutierrez

January 03, 2018 09:16 AM

Chip and Joanna Gaines had some fun announcing they are expecting their fifth child.

In an Instagram post late Tuesday, the couple posed with Joanna’s hand resting on Chip’s belly.

“If you’re still confused ... WE ARE PREGNANT,” Chip Gaines wrote.

 

Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT) @joannagaines

A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) on

The couple are known for “Fixer Upper” on HGTV.

Their announcement comes a few months after they revealed that Season 5 of their show, which kicked off in November, would be their final one. The sad news for fans followed months of rumors, innuendo and speculation about the health of their marriage and the future of their show.

The new baby will have four siblings: brothers Drake and Duke and sisters Ella and Emmie, according to USA Today.

Earlier in the day, Chip Gaines had hinted at the announcement. In a video posted to Twitter, the couple chant, “Number five.”

The couple have a soft spot for Kansas City. They’ve said it’s on their shortlist of cities to move to if they ever left Texas.

