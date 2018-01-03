Oregon now lets you pump your own gas. Some people are losing it, others are laughing

With the new year came a new law in Oregon, allowing residents of “rural” counties (those with 40,000 residents or fewer) to pump their own gas — and some Oregonians aren’t having it.
Idahoans who have traveled to the neighboring state may remember that Oregon was previously one of just two states (the other is New Jersey) that forbid people from pumping gas, instead employing attendants who do the job for you.
A news station out of Medford, Oregon, KTVL, asked its Facebook followers how they felt about the change, and they didn’t hold back.
Oregon's @KTVL posted a story on Facebook about Oregonians pumping their own gas. The resulting panic from the natives in the comments was glorious: https://t.co/V3DP05Vzys pic.twitter.com/bIoOBq6Hi0— Mitchell Byars (@mitchellbyars) January 2, 2018
“Not a good idea, there are lots of reason to have an attendant helping, one is they need a job too,” wrote one commenter. “Many people are not capable of knowing how to pump gas and the hazards of not doing it correctly. Besides I don't want to go to work smelling of gas when I get it on my hands or clothes. I agree Very bad idea.”
I never realized how much me not being allowed to pump my own gas bothered people who don't live in Oregon, until now.— Big Lebrewski (@TwelveInOregon) January 3, 2018
One woman said she felt unsafe leaving her vehicle at the gas station “with transients around.”
“I don't even know HOW to pump gas and I am 62, native Oregonian.....I say NO THANKS! I don't want to smell like gasoline!” said another. (The Daily Caller reports that full-service stations have been the norm in the state since 1951.)
Dear rest of the country.— Andrew. also known to respond to Hey you! and OI!! (@Borgprince) January 3, 2018
Most of us in #Oregon are more than capable of pumping our own gas. We simply enjoy the convenience of not having to.
Of course, those accustomed to doing the chore themselves had to weigh in, too. Some posted photos of massive fires, captioned “Day 2 of Oregonians pumping their own gas.” Others joked that they’d move to the state to teach classes in pumping gas. A “car culture” website published a tongue-in-cheek how-to for beginners.
And there were those who were just happy they wouldn’t have to deal with the confusion of the mandatory attendants when they’re passing through Oregon.
I drove through Oregon on a move once and didn't realize they didn't let you pump your own gas. Attendant came out and I was like, "It's cool man, I got this" and he's all, "By law, no you don't. Back in your car please" and that was the last time I drove in Oregon.— Thomas Kiehl (@TenaciousTomK) January 2, 2018
Are gas stations in Oregon equipped with fire hoses or something to dispense the gas? How are all these people smelling like gas after pumping up their car? Do they not know that if gasoline is spraying on you, you're doing it wrong? I am baffled.— Dave B. (@GiantRobot7621) January 3, 2018
The Oregonian published an opinion piece in defense of the practice, too, pointing out that the law has been a job creator, among other benefits. The newspaper added that many gas stations in the affected counties are choosing to pass on the opportunity to let customers pump their own gas.
"Our regular, longtime customers love coming here and talking to us while we pump their gas," said one Prineville cashier.
It’s not the first time Oregon has amended the unique law. In 2015, The Daily Caller reports, the state altered the law to allow people to pump their own gas at night.
Well I’m learning new things in 2018 already. Apparently it’s been illegal to pump your own gas in Oregon. pic.twitter.com/P1QQH3MIsK— Artez Habersham (@OgMigoKash) January 2, 2018
Nicole Blanchard: 208-377-6410, @NMBlanchard
