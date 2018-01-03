Vinegar, shaving cream and socks: They’re like bread and milk, but for your car

More Videos 0:55 'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train Pause 1:50 Chef Ralph Pagano released from burn unit 3:05 Chip and Joanna Gaines announce the end of 'Fixer Upper' 0:27 South Florida braces for its first cold front of 2018 0:31 How to prevent a home fire in the winter 1:14 Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks 3:33 Marilyn Strickland on her two terms as Tacoma mayor 0:34 Man dies of injuries in mobile home fire 0:19 Car narrowly misses Texas patrolman on icy highway 0:54 Hear what Chris Petersen had to say after the Fiesta Bowl Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

How to prepare for winter storms With forecasts calling for wintry weather for the East Coast & parts of the South, take some time now to put blankets, a shovel, & road salt/sand in your car. It’s best to stay off the roads but if you must drive, let someone know your route & when you arrive. With forecasts calling for wintry weather for the East Coast & parts of the South, take some time now to put blankets, a shovel, & road salt/sand in your car. It’s best to stay off the roads but if you must drive, let someone know your route & when you arrive. FEMA

With forecasts calling for wintry weather for the East Coast & parts of the South, take some time now to put blankets, a shovel, & road salt/sand in your car. It’s best to stay off the roads but if you must drive, let someone know your route & when you arrive. FEMA