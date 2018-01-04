The extreme winter weather brought single-digit temperatures to Milwaukee and froze Niagara Falls
The extreme winter weather brought single-digit temperatures to Milwaukee and froze Niagara Falls Aaron Lynett The Canadian Press
The extreme winter weather brought single-digit temperatures to Milwaukee and froze Niagara Falls Aaron Lynett The Canadian Press

National

He hid from police in some bushes. They didn’t find him until he was ‘frozen solid’

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

January 04, 2018 11:31 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A Milwaukee man on parole for a fatal hit-and-run in 2012 repeated history Saturday after he rear-ended another car, causing a four-vehicle accident, and dashed away on foot.

This time, however, Mark Henderson, 34, froze to death while hiding from police in some some bushes, reported WISN.

Henderson drove through a red light before the crash at 2 p.m. Saturday, then bolted, according to the station. He hid in some bushes in a yard between a fence and a shed about a block from the crash. Police searched the neighborhood but failed to find him.

On Sunday, Henderson’s girlfriend and the homeowner found his body around 4 p.m. His body was frozen solid, reported WDJT. Medical examiners believe he died of hypothermia.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Henderson’s death was one of at least six attributed to cold over the New Year’s weekend in southern Wisconsin, WDJT reported. The average temperature in Milwaukee from Christmas through New Year’s was 6 degrees, reported The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

A massive winter storm roared into the East Coast on Thursday, dumping as much as 18 inches of snow from the Carolinas to Maine and unleashing hurricane-force winds that closed schools and offices and canceled thousands of flights, according to The Associated Press.

Forecasters expect the system to be followed immediately by a blast of face-stinging cold air that could break records in more than two dozen cities, with wind chills falling to minus 40 in some places this weekend.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train

    Authorities say multiple people were killed when an Amtrak passenger train derailed onto Interstate 5 south of Seattle. Pierce County sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer said none of the fatalities were motorists who were in cars and trucks on the interstate when the train came off the tracks.

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train 0:55

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train
Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 0:08

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers
Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash 1:26

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash

View More Video