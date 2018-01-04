The recall involves lithium-ion batteries for HP Notebook computers and mobile workstations.
The recall involves lithium-ion batteries for HP Notebook computers and mobile workstations. . U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
The recall involves lithium-ion batteries for HP Notebook computers and mobile workstations. . U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

National

More than 52,000 of these laptop batteries are recalled due to overheating, burning

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

January 04, 2018 04:12 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

HP recalled about 50,000 lithium-ion laptop batteries in the United States and another 2,600 in Canada Thursday because they can overheat enough to burn skin and property.

And according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice, “HP has received eight reports of battery packs overheating, melting, or charring, including three reports of property damage totaling $4,500 with one report of a minor injury involving a first degree burn to the hand.”

This covers batteries sold as replacements for or that came with HP ProBooks 64x (G2 and G3 series); HP ProBooks 65x (G2 and G3 series); HPx360 310 G2; HP Envy m6; HP Pavilion x360; HP 11; HP ZBook 17 G3; HP ZBook 17 G4; HP ZBook Studio G3 Mobile Workstations. Consumers should go to the HP website to check if their battery is included in the recall. If it is, HP will provide a technician to replace the batteries, which aren’t customer replaceable.

Customers with questions can call the company at 888-202-4320 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train 0:55

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train

Pause
If you missed the Supermoon, here's a look. 0:39

If you missed the Supermoon, here's a look.

NASA's to-do list for 2018 includes visiting an asteroid and a journey to the sun 2:45

NASA's to-do list for 2018 includes visiting an asteroid and a journey to the sun

Around the world in a tiny car 1:55

Around the world in a tiny car

Marilyn Strickland on her two terms as Tacoma mayor 3:33

Marilyn Strickland on her two terms as Tacoma mayor

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017? 0:50

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017?

Scene of fatal shooting in Kent 0:18

Scene of fatal shooting in Kent

Tacoma’s Imperial Dragon makes way for more condominiums 1:28

Tacoma’s Imperial Dragon makes way for more condominiums

Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks 1:14

Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks

UW coach Mike Hopkins loved the new “Star Wars” His son? Not so much 0:39

UW coach Mike Hopkins loved the new “Star Wars” His son? Not so much

  • What to do if you think you have a recalled product

    There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. Some help manufacturers track inventory, while others help retailers ensure quality. But when unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numb

What to do if you think you have a recalled product

There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. Some help manufacturers track inventory, while others help retailers ensure quality. But when unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numb

Credit: U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train 0:55

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train

Pause
If you missed the Supermoon, here's a look. 0:39

If you missed the Supermoon, here's a look.

NASA's to-do list for 2018 includes visiting an asteroid and a journey to the sun 2:45

NASA's to-do list for 2018 includes visiting an asteroid and a journey to the sun

Around the world in a tiny car 1:55

Around the world in a tiny car

Marilyn Strickland on her two terms as Tacoma mayor 3:33

Marilyn Strickland on her two terms as Tacoma mayor

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017? 0:50

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017?

Scene of fatal shooting in Kent 0:18

Scene of fatal shooting in Kent

Tacoma’s Imperial Dragon makes way for more condominiums 1:28

Tacoma’s Imperial Dragon makes way for more condominiums

Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks 1:14

Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks

UW coach Mike Hopkins loved the new “Star Wars” His son? Not so much 0:39

UW coach Mike Hopkins loved the new “Star Wars” His son? Not so much

  • 'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train

    Authorities say multiple people were killed when an Amtrak passenger train derailed onto Interstate 5 south of Seattle. Pierce County sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer said none of the fatalities were motorists who were in cars and trucks on the interstate when the train came off the tracks.

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train

View More Video