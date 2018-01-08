Oops! We didn’t mean to call Oprah our president, NBC says

A joking reference to Oprah Winfrey as a future U.S. president has sparked an apology from NBC.
In response to a Seth Meyers joke about Winfrey at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, NBC tweeted “Nothing but respect for OUR future president” to nearly 1.8 million followers. The tweet has since been deleted and NBC has explained the “mistake.”
“Yesterday a tweet about the Golden Globes and Oprah Winfrey was sent by a third party agency for NBC Entertainment in real time during the broadcast. It is in reference to a joke made during the monologue and not meant to be a political statement. We have since removed the tweet,” reads their latest tweet.
Yesterday a tweet about the Golden Globes and Oprah Winfrey was sent by a third party agency for NBC Entertainment in real time during the broadcast. It is in reference to a joke made during the monologue and not meant to be a political statement. We have since removed the tweet.— NBC (@nbc) January 8, 2018
Winfrey, 63, has been the subject of speculation about a possible 2020 run for president, reports The Hill. She has denied plans to seek office, but a fiery speech during the Golden Globes Awards sparked more talk of a possible run.
Winfrey, accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award, received several standing ovations during her speech about the civil rights and #metoo movements, telling abusive men, “Their time is up.”
The post Sunday by NBC about her possible presidential ambitions provoked confusion – and consternation – among followers.
When NBC tweeted Oprah pic with 'Nothing but respect for OUR future president,' did it mean she should be president of NBC? Of the United States? Of something else? All-caps OUR kind of confusing... https://t.co/Q3TDMAmKRz pic.twitter.com/2uKUBKnQ5O— Byron York (@ByronYork) January 8, 2018
This tweet puts every reporter at NBC in a bad spot. Foolish thing for them to do. But at least now they are open about their bias. https://t.co/tIQtBodRkS— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 8, 2018
Oh look, NBC has declared #Oprah our future president...— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 8, 2018
Everyone fall in line with your media overlords. #GoldenGlobes #GoldenGlobes2018 pic.twitter.com/0CoiRtV3da
Even Fox News joined in to needle NBC over the tweet.
OPRAH 2020? NBC and Hollywood elites push ‘Oprah Winfrey for President’ after her Golden Globes speech pic.twitter.com/lctpqj2pu9— FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) January 8, 2018
Memes also quickly appeared claiming NBC had endorsed a joint presidential ticket of Winfrey and disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein.
