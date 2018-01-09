Alyce Davenport, 30, is accused of stealing from her mother’s home during the woman’s funeral
She skipped her mom’s funeral. Police say she was raiding the dead woman’s home.

By Crystal Hill

January 09, 2018 12:45 PM

Police said Alyce Davenport didn’t show up to her mother’s funeral and wasn’t answering calls from family members.

When the deceased woman’s fiance went home after the funeral on Friday in Warren, Massachusetts, west of Worcester, he discovered the house had been broken into. A police officer discovered that a safe filled with $90,000 worth of items had been removed from a locked bedroom, The Telegram & Gazette reported. Davenport, 30, who police say had recently been ordered out of the home for using drugs, became a suspect.

Police spotted a vehicle believed to have been driven by Davenport and an accomplice on the side of the road and found the safe inside the trunk, the newspaper reported. Warren Detective Jeffrey VonDauber told WGGB-TV the safe contained “mostly jewelry.” It was seized by police.

On Saturday, the investigation led police to a motel where the suspects were living, Masslive reported. Officers searched the property and recovered the stolen items, according to the publication.

Police said Davenport is also a suspect in the theft of life insurance checks paid to her brother after their father’s death, according to the newspaper.

Davenport and the other suspect, Diron Conyers, 27, were arrested on theft charges, WGGB-TV reported.

