A rock was thrown over an overpass. A 5-year-old boy was left without a father.

Kenneth White was heading home from work with a coworker in October when the six-pound rock crashed through the windshield of the van.
White, a passenger in the car, was struck in the chest and head, police said. The 32-year-old man died shortly after, leaving behind a five-year-old son and a fiance, ABC 12 reported. Several other vehicles had been damaged, according to Michigan Live. Afterwards, investigators said, the suspects went out to eat.
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton told CNN the injuries were “horrific” and he “gasped out” when he saw them.
Kenneth White’s uncle, Donald White, told ABC 7 the coworker called the family right after the crash that happened north of Flint, Michigan.
Never miss a local story.
“And he called my brother on the side of the road and said I am so sorry, I did everything I could, I couldn’t stop him from bleeding,” Donald White said.
It was just a prank to the five teens accused of hurling the rocks onto Interstate 75, authorities said. Leyton told CNN that he doesn’t think they intended to kill White, but just wanted to throw rocks down on the highway and hit the vehicles as they came by.
But a man is still dead. And now the teens, 18-year-old Kyle Anger, 16-year-olds Mark Sekelsky and Mikadyn Payne and 15-year-olds Alexzander Miller and Trevor Gray, all of Clio, are facing second-degree murder charges. They’ve all pleaded not guilty. A judge on Wednesday found three of the defendants, Anger (who was 17 at the time), Sekelsky and Gray, competent to stand trial, the Associated Press reported. That means they have the capacity to understand the charges against them. Attorneys for the other two boys did not request mental examinations.
The deadly incident left White’s family and friends in disbelief.
“I still can’t figure out what goes through someone’s head to want to just throw stuff off of a bridge with oncoming traffic,” Thomas White, Kenneth White’s older brother, told ABC 7.
Bill Landon, one of White’s best friends, told ABC 12 he couldn’t understand why the teens aren’t facing more serious charges.
"What did they think was going to happen, just going to bounce off the road?" he said. "They knew it would hit a car. Unfortunately, it was my best friend and killed him."
White’s fiance, Amiee Cagle, 25, had to explain to the couple’s son, Kayden, that a “stupid act” took his father away, WDIV Local 4 reported.
“He was a good man and a good father,” Cagle told the news station. “For some senseless act, for it to be just a rock, just to take him so soon.”
Cagle told CNN in November she still wears her engagement ring and that she’ll continue to wear it “for a long time.”
Comments