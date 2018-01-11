Eve lost her hair due to a severe case of mange.
National

A hairless bear cub had no way to stay warm and dry, but a Christmas ‘gift’ saved it

By Barbara Harvey

bharvey@sacbee.com

January 11, 2018 02:23 PM

A young, hairless bear cub rescued in Placer County, California, in December is recovering well after being transported to a wildlife rehabilitation center in Southern California.

The cub, who was suffering from a severe case of mange, was rescued by good Samaritans before being turned over to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Members of the Department of Fish and Wildlife spent Christmas Eve transporting the cub hundreds of miles to The Fund For Animals Wildlife Center in Ramona, which is outside San Diego.

“Though we told them we don't name our patients, they had decided that she deserved a name and called her ‘Eve’– in honor of the holiday,” the Center wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday. “She was being given a special gift for Christmas. She would now have a warm, safe place to heal.”

Mange can be deadly for animals, as the loss of their fur exposes them to the elements, according to Wildlife Center caretaker Kevin Vasquez.

While her mange was serious, Vasquez said Eve was otherwise in good shape, and has shown a healthy appetite since coming to the center. Vasquez estimated that Eve would need to remain at the center for anywhere between six months to one year while her fur grows back.

“Our hopes are that she'll make a full recovery and hopefully be able to spend next Christmas Eve in the wild, where she belongs,” the center said.

In the meantime, the Center reports that Eve has become an avid nest-builder, arranging her blankets and shredding palm fronds each night to create a warm, cozy bed.

