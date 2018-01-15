Missing woman’s body found one week after her sister was killed in a wrong-way crash

A month of tragedy continued to build for one Colusa family Sunday afternoon when 21-year-old Karen Garcia’s body was found in her car and police declared her ex-boyfriend, Salvador Garcia Jr., the primary suspect in her killing.
Authorities found evidence of a homicide when they raided the Williams apartment Salvador and Karen used to take care of their 2-year-old daughter, Avianna, according to a media release from the Colusa Police Department. They found Karen, who had been missing since around noon on Jan. 8, in her blue Honda Accord in the parking lot of a Marshalls store in Woodland at around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday.
Karen Garcia’s sister Jessica, 19, was one of five people riding in a car shortly after midnight on Jan. 7 when their vehicle was struck by a woman driving the wrong way down Interstate 5. All six people involved in the accident were pronounced dead at the scene, and all passengers in Garcia’s car were 25 years old or younger.
Salvador Garcia is wanted by law enforcement, the media release said. In a Jan. 11 interview with the Bee, Garcia said he had known Karen since the third grade and they’d been together nine years prior to ending their relationship this year.
Never miss a local story.
He said the breakup was mutual and that they’d stayed friends for Avianna, and described Karen as “the sweetest person you’ll ever meet.”
“She loves her family,” he said. “She’s one of the most upbeat people you’ll ever meet.”
He called Karen a great mother and said Avianna always came first for both of them.
“She’s the center of our attention,” he said.
Garicia Jr.’s mother and aunt were investigating Karen’s last whereabouts on Thursday, looking in Roseville and Vacaville to no avail, he said.
“I’ve never had to go through anything like this, I don’t know how to react to it,” he said at the time. “Everyone’s been telling me to stay strong for my daughter.”
Linda Quintero, a neighbor and friend of the Garcias’, said Karen had said she was shopping in Roseville in a text Monday afternoon. When Quintero returned to her apartment that night, she realized Garcia had left her purse – including her driver’s license, cash and sole ATM card – in her bedroom.
Anyone with information about Salvador Garcia Jr.’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Colusa Police Department at (530) 438-7777.
Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel
Comments