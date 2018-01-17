When police closed in on him, he used the boy to shield himself, authorities say.

While being held captive by a gunman would terrify most people, 10-year-old Sincere Trammell says he wasn’t that scared.
Trammell was with his mother Friday night in their home in the northern Cincinnati suburb of Liberty Township, WLWT 5 reported. When Trammell walked into the kitchen, where his mother went to start cooking, a man was holding a gun to the woman’s head, according to the news station.
Donald Gazaway, 31, who the boy’s relatives described as a longtime family friend, had pulled out the gun after demanding thousands in cash from Trammell’s mother, FOX 19 reported. Trammell’s mother ran out of the apartment with Trammell’s uncle, leaving him behind with Gazaway, the news station reported.
Gazaway “chased me in a room because he thought I had a phone, and then she ran out the door,” Trammell told WLWT 5. He said his mother had no other choice but to run and try and get help for them, the station reported.
Never miss a local story.
For the next 30 hours, Gazaway held the boy hostage, authorities said. Sheriff’s deputies spoke to Gazaway via a speaker on a cellphone tossed to him, a bullhorn and Gazaway yelling to authorities, The Journal-News reported.
At one point, Gazawayfired about 30 shots at an armored vehicle, using Trammell as a “human shield” to protect himself, the Associated Press reported. Everywhere Gazaway moved, he used the boy as cover, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said.
“You can feel a little wind from the gun, and one shell popped out on me,” the boy told WLWT 5 afterward.
Trammell says Gazaway didn’t “trust” him and never left his side. By Saturday morning, he told FOX 19 they had moved from a closet to the back seat of a car in the garage.
Jones told the newspaper he didn’t expect a good result. “He never gave us a chance,” Jones said. “We could not do anything without jeopardizing the child.”
Trammell told FOX 19 he was “a little bit scared” but Gazaway made sure he felt comfortable.
Authorities told the Journal-News that waiting Gazaway out is what led to his surrender on Sunday morning. But Trammell said he also had a hand in ending the standoff.
“I convinced him to turn himself in because he was going to kill himself and he kept crying,” Trammell told WLWT 5. “… He kept saying he might kill himself, so I told him how I was feeling. I wouldn’t like that, and he has two daughters who would feel bad.”
Comments