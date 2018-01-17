This ‘crazy cat lady’ gave ‘birth’ to a kitten. The photos were a bit much for some

A birth announcement on Facebook has gone viral over the last few days, and it might have something to do with the fact that Lucy Schultz just gave birth — to a cat.
She even has beautiful, professionally created photos of the cat-birth.
But of course, Schultz is just “kitten.”
The Denver wedding photographer and her boyfriend posed for a fake Life Event announcement to share the happy news that they have adopted a cat.
Videographer and friend Elizabeth Woods-Darby took photos that show Schultz in various stages of the birthing process, from NSFW images of her pushing the cat-baby out from between her legs to her lovingly holding the swaddled orange and white cat-baby in her arms.
Since Friday, the post has been shared nearly 76,000 times and has inspired nearly 30,000 thumbs-up, heart and smiley-face responses.
“On 1/10/18 we welcome our first baby kitten, a neutered male DLH. He is 22” long and weighed 6 pounds 7 oz. He is already eating solid food. Name to be announced. We are so in love,” Schultz wrote on Facebook, where she is politely declining scores of incoming friend requests.
Schultz told KUSA in Denver that she’s a “crazy cat lady” who didn’t have any cats. So she decided that she’d make a big deal out of it when she finally got one. She hopes one day to own a cat sanctuary. She got her cat from a rescue group in Colorado called Soul Dog.
“A year ago, I was so excited for the day I’d get to have my own cat that I told my friend Elizabeth I was thinking of doing a baby/kitten announcement after I adopted,” Schultz told Yahoo Lifestyle.
“She was equally pumped about the idea and immediately jumped on board with her own ideas, and it just snowballed from there, as things do when you’re with your BFF. We looked at some birth photos together and said yeah, let’s take it to the next level.”
She’s OK with knowing that some people might think she’s a bit “odd.” But maybe she’s not as odd as she thinks.
Last year a photographer in Benton Harbor, Mich., re-created a traditional baby photo shoot using her daughter’s adorable new kitten as the model. The “baby,” wearing a hair ribbon, held a teeny teddy bear in one photo.
The photographer’s name? Kitty Schaub.
“I kind of can’t believe and also can believe that I’m going to be known as the lady that gave birth to a cat,” said Schultz. “That is something that would happen in my life, but it’s also definitely surreal.
“It’s fine. It’s like if it’s something that I’m ashamed of, then I would have a problem with it, but I was just so excited to share that I got to adopt my cat, that’s been my dream. But to be known for that? It’s like sure.”
Comments reveal that people can’t decide whether her announcement is cool, clever, wacky, weird, or all of the above.
Some people are dogging it. One person called it “distasteful, disturbing and creepy.”
The comments on the post are littered with WTFs, OMGs and LOLs.
Other people are purring over the pictures, and a few fellow feline fans have posted photos of their own cat children who want to date Schultz’s new kitty.
LOL.
“Part of the reason it’s been so popular is because of the polarity of people’s responses,” Schultz told KUSA. “You either love it or hate it, and there’s a lot of discussion going on.”
