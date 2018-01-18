What happens in a government shutdown?

More Videos 0:55 'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train Pause 2:20 Trump to NRA: ‘I will never ever let you down’ 1:49 Paul Manafort: The rise and fall of President Trump's former campaign chairman 1:30 2017 was a tumultuous year for Wells Fargo 4:20 ‘We can confirm the righteousness of Daniel McCartney,’ Sheriff says 1:27 Neighbors rocked by plans to close historic Brookdale Golf Club 1:31 Shots fired at Puyallup police officers, spokesman says; suspect dead 2:17 Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting 0:50 How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017? 3:05 Highlights: Jishai Miller, Jaden McDaniels help No. 3 Federal Way hold off Enumclaw Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Government shutdown or government breakdown? Congress has until December 11, 2015 to compromise on the budget before a potential government shutdown. But when a government shutdown looms, the conflict is rarely about a "clash of values" — as McClatchy Political Editor Steven "Buzz" Thomma explains, it's a sign that Washington is unable to do its job.

