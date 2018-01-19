‘We are a force and you are nothing.’ Aly Raisman’s powerful speech has people cheering

More Videos 0:55 'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train Pause 2:45 Virtual beekeepers help save the honeybees 1:01 Bees found to have buzzworthy brain power 1:48 Judge orders evaluation for Chester mother accused in newborn's refrigerator death 3:49 Worms found in a package of fish at Fresno Costco 3:23 Fresno ER patient didn't have to go far to ingest this disgusting bug 2:17 Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting 1:27 Neighbors rocked by plans to close historic Brookdale Golf Club 2:45 Friends at McCartney's gym express admiration for deputy, disbelief over his loss 1:14 Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Olympian Jordyn Wieber: "Nobody was protecting us" from gymnastics doctor's abuse Jordyn Wieber gave a victim impact statement in a Lansing, Michigan, courtroom Friday - the fourth day of sentencing for Larry Nassar. She grew up in the Lansing area and says she started seeing Nassar at age 8. Jordyn Wieber gave a victim impact statement in a Lansing, Michigan, courtroom Friday - the fourth day of sentencing for Larry Nassar. She grew up in the Lansing area and says she started seeing Nassar at age 8. AP

Jordyn Wieber gave a victim impact statement in a Lansing, Michigan, courtroom Friday - the fourth day of sentencing for Larry Nassar. She grew up in the Lansing area and says she started seeing Nassar at age 8. AP