‘We are a force and you are nothing.’ Aly Raisman’s powerful speech has people cheering

A fiery speech Friday by Olympian Aly Raisman at the sexual assault trial of sports doctor Larry Nassar has sparked widespread admiration online.
Aly Raisman didn't plan to make her impact statement in person. Then she listened to the other women. Now we can listen to her, too: https://t.co/jPFf1pnRb4— Staci D Kramer (@sdkstl) January 19, 2018
“The tables have turned. You now have to listen to me,” Raisman, now 23, told Nassar in a Michigan courtroom, reported Michigan Live. She called him a “monster” and exorciated USA Gymnastics as an organization “rotting from the inside out” for failing to protect young athletes. “You took away our passion and our dreams,” Raisman told Nassar, who is facing sentencing for sexually abusing her and many other gymnasts.
“I didn’t think I would be here today,” Raisman told the court. “I was scared and nervous. It wasn’t until I listened to the other brave survivors that I realized I needed to be here.”
Never miss a local story.
“Larry, we are a force and you are nothing,” Raisman also told Nassar, according to The Daily Mail.
Her scorching commentary has the internet cheering.
Not sure what Aly Raisman is going to do with the rest of her life but fairly confident those gold medals she won will be the least of her accomplishments. Her statement was incredible.— Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) January 19, 2018
ALY RAISMAN IS THE MOST BADASS HUMAN ON THE PLANET— Fluff (@ThatsGymazing) January 19, 2018
Such a powerful voice @Aly_Raisman and a true role model ♥️ https://t.co/I943Ew1R9G— Morgan Fraley (@morganraelyn07) January 19, 2018
Aly was chosen as captain of both of her Olympic teams for a reason—she's a fiercely protective leader. Today she's reminding people she's willing to not just burn bridges, but blow them up, to defend her teammates and protect future gymnasts. https://t.co/Mn2hlvdrJB— Hannah Stuart (@HockeywthHannah) January 19, 2018
Raisman followed fellow Olympian Jordyn Wieber, who told the court, “Even though I am a victim, I do not and will not live my life as one. I’m an Olympian,” reported The Dayton Daily News.
Nassar was a doctor at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. He has admitted that he sexually molested girls who sought treatment for hip and back injuries.
The 54-year-old faces a minimum sentence of 25 to 40 years in prison.
Nassar already has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for federal child pornography crimes. He faces a third sentence later this month for sexual assault at a gymnastics club in Eaton County.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Comments