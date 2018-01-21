Bradley Hardison was charged Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, with stealing from a Dunkin’ Donuts in November.
Bradley Hardison was charged Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, with stealing from a Dunkin’ Donuts in November. AP via Elizabeth City, North Carolina, Police Department

Doughnut-eating champion is arrested for breaking into a ... doughnut shop, cops say

The Associated Press

January 21, 2018 02:28 PM

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C.

A North Carolina man who made headlines when he was caught for break-ins after winning a doughnut-eating contest has been arrested again. And this time he's accused of stealing from a doughnut shop.

The Virginian-Pilot newspaper reports 27-year-old Bradley Hardison of Elizabeth City was charged Thursday with stealing from a Dunkin' Donuts in November.

An Elizabeth City Police Department statement says he's charged with felonies including breaking and entering and larceny. It wasn't clear if he helped himself to any doughnuts.

A phone listing for Hardison rang disconnected.

The Virginian-Pilot reported that in 2014, Hardison won a doughnut-eating contest put on by Elizabeth City police while he was wanted on suspicion of several break-ins. Investigators said they arrested Hardison after his win prompted further scrutiny, and he was convicted, according to the paper.

