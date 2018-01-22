An ambulance rushed to a hospital with a sick baby. Then the driver fell asleep, cops say

Paramedic Mousa Chaban was tending to a 5-month-old infant in the back of an ambulance in the early hours of the morning Monday when the vehicle came to a red light.
The ambulance didn’t stop. The driver had fallen asleep at the wheel, reported Indiana State Police.
As it careened across the intersection, the ambulance slammed into a 2013 Dodge Dart making a left turn and rolled onto its side, partially ejecting Chaban, who died. The driver, infant and mother, also in the ambulance with her baby, were not hurt. Two people in the other car suffered minor injuries, according to police.
The 3:45 a.m. wreck occurred on U.S. 31 near Peru, Ind. Driver Christine Wesner, 26, of Wyatt., Ind., and Chaban, 32, of Mishakawa, Ind., had been taking the infant and mother from a South Bend hospital to one in Indianapolis, police reported.
Never miss a local story.
Joseph Farrar, 30, of Brownsville, Ind., the driver of the Dodge Dart, suffered a broken collarbone in the collision, according to police. His passenger, Jesse Wilkins, 20, suffered a non-life threatening head injury.
An investigation into the crash continues, Indiana State Police reported, but alcohol or drugs are not suspected. Wesner and Chaban worked for Tri-County Ambulance Service, based in Wakarusa, Ind.
Comments