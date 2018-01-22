Rosa Regina Feeney, 35, is charged in the death of her 10-month-old son.
She placed her baby in the bathtub with her. Then she fell asleep, authorities say.

By Crystal Hill

January 22, 2018 05:48 PM

When Rosa Regina Feeney woke up in the bathtub, her 10-month-old son wasn’t moving.

The boy had been playing on the bathroom floor last month at the Deangelo’s by the Sea Hotel in Melbourne Beach, Florida before Feeney undressed the child and placed him in the tub with her, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

She’d been drinking that night, authorities said, and fell asleep. The child then slipped under the water, authorities said.

Feeney, 35, awoke to find the child unconscious. She ran to a neighboring room to ask for help, authorities said.

Feeney was administering CPR on the child when deputies arrived. She seemed drunk during her contact with law enforcement and medical professionals, authorities said.

Paramedics eventually took over and took the child to a hospital, where he died.

Investigators determined Feeney’s actions in the bathroom caused her son’s death. She was arrested Monday on manslaughter and child neglect charges.

Feeney is being held on $60,000 bond. She’s expected to face a judge on Tuesday, Florida Today reported.

