His mother’s killer was still in the house. He ran and hid in the bathroom

More Videos 0:55 'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train Pause 1:54 Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies 2:31 Former St. Francis student talks about her grooming by softball coach for sexual relationship. 2:32 Crossfire of contentious divorce case hits legal babysitter where it hurts 2:56 Amtrak train was going 80 on a 30-mph track, according to NTSB 1:28 Elton John to call it quits after this tour: 'I just never thought that fatherhood could bring me so much joy' 0:17 Third person charged in fatal shooting of Deputy McCartney 4:38 Highlights: Le’Zjon Bonds, Anthony Braggs lift Lincoln late over Wilson in Tacoma showdown 0:37 Wet weather tips on driving while hydroplaning 1:13 Volunteers serve love and food at Nativity House Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The son of La Shonda Myers recounted the shooting death of his mother as he stood nearby in their Monroe Avenue home; he hid and then called 911. Jason Boatright and Glenn E. Rice The Kansas City Star

The son of La Shonda Myers recounted the shooting death of his mother as he stood nearby in their Monroe Avenue home; he hid and then called 911. Jason Boatright and Glenn E. Rice The Kansas City Star