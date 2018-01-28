Shark attacks nearly double off West Coast in 2017, with kayakers at most risk

More Videos 6:55 A heroin addict’s tale: 'Noah… I told you were going to die' Pause 0:29 High wind topples giant poplar onto 6th Avenue home. 0:58 Up and down Mount St. Helens 1:28 27-year-old sentenced for Fife wreck that killed single dad 1:51 Matisse Thybulle can solve a Rubik’s Cube in less than 2 minutes 3:30 What does the competition for Amazon's HQ2 look like? 0:22 Lincoln guard Emmett Linton III scores a game-high 26, leads Abes to sixth league title in a row 0:17 Third person charged in fatal shooting of Deputy McCartney 3:37 Meet the Mariners newest offseason acquisitions: Ryon Healy and Dee Gordon 0:55 'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Swimmers off Capistrano Beach in Orange County got some surprising news from above on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. “You are paddleboarding next to approximately 15 great white sharks,” an Orange County sheriff’s helicopter pilot announces over his loudspeaker in this video released by the department. Orange County Sheriff's Department Video edited by David Caraccio

