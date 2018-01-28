He led cops on a 100 mph chase with two kids. Then he made a U-turn on the freeway

The 28-year-old driver had already led police on a 100 mph chase through early morning traffic across several Southern California freeways – with two children in his back seat.
Then Dylan Lassiter of Arcadia, Calif., came to a traffic slowdown on Interstate 10 in Pomona. The California Highway Patrol officers in pursuit dropped back while a helicopter continued to follow him overhead, the CHP told The Los Angeles Daily News.
“The suspect vehicle came upon stopped traffic, made a U-turn and began to travel westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-10, driving the wrong way,” the CHP told the publication. “The CHP officers tried to intercept the wrong-way suspect vehicle. The suspect continued to drive the wrong way, failing to stop and intentionally struck two CHP vehicles.”
Lassiter then drove into a construction zone on I-10 in San Dimas, sliding down an embankment and crashing into construction equipment before trying to run away at 2:04 a.m., nearly 90 minutes after the chase began, reported KABC. He was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon, officers told the station.
The two children were not injured, CHP Officer Tony Polizzi told The Los Angeles Daily News. KABC identified them as the children of Lassiter’s girlfriend..
The chase began at 12:30 a.m. Saturday in East Los Angeles, where Lassiter rammed his 2017 Hyundia Elantra into two police vehicles, the L.A. County Sheriff's Department's East Los Angeles station told KABC. CHP officers took over the chase as Lassiter fled at speeds from 70 to 100 mph across several freeways.
