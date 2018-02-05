More Videos

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train 0:55

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train

Pause
Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 0:08

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash 1:26

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash

Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky 0:24

Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Family dog emerges alive and well after Santa Rosa fire destroyed home 0:39

Family dog emerges alive and well after Santa Rosa fire destroyed home

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:18

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

Photos capture chaos of Las Vegas concert shooting 1:06

Photos capture chaos of Las Vegas concert shooting

Sometimes the “perfect crime” doesn't quite play out as intended. Here are some criminals who could use some practice. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
Sometimes the “perfect crime” doesn't quite play out as intended. Here are some criminals who could use some practice. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

National

He used an ID to open a bank account. Then he robbed the place, police say.

By Crystal Hill

chill@mcclatchy.com

February 05, 2018 04:49 PM

Donald Towns, 41, managed to rob the Lake City, Florida bank of more than $1,000 in cash — but he didn’t make it far, police said.

The manager of Renasant Bank told officers Towns had been one of the first customers Monday morning, WCTV reported, and asked to open a bank account. The manager asked for a photo ID, so he gave her a Florida driver’s license, police said.

The manager went to photocopy the license, and when she returned to give it back to Towns, he allegedly handed her a note that said he had a gun and demanded money, News 6 Orlando reported.

Towns pointed what appeared to be a firearm at employees from his pocket, police said, News 4 Jacksonville reported. He allegedly said he would kill everyone if anyone called the police. He was given a bag filled with $1,200 cash before walking out, police said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

No one was hurt in the robbery, the news station said.

Towns was arrested less than an hour after the theft, police said. Officers found him a short distance from the bank, CBS 47 reported.

Police later discovered that Towns had written the threatening message on the back of a medical discharge note that had his name on it, the news station said.

Towns is currently jailed on armed robbery charges, WCTV reported.

Towns is not the only theft suspect who allegedly left — or was wearing — incriminating information at the scene of a crime. Police say Steven Myrick was on house arrest and had on an ankle bracelet when he helped rob two residences in Pearl River County, Mississippi, helping officers link him to the crimes.

VIDEO:These (not so) smooth criminals should stick to their day jobs

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train 0:55

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train

Pause
Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 0:08

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash 1:26

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash

Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky 0:24

Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Family dog emerges alive and well after Santa Rosa fire destroyed home 0:39

Family dog emerges alive and well after Santa Rosa fire destroyed home

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:18

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

Photos capture chaos of Las Vegas concert shooting 1:06

Photos capture chaos of Las Vegas concert shooting

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train

View More Video