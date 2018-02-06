His son was his caretaker. Police found insects eating the 94-year-old’s body.

Police had to trudge through two to three feet of debris to get to 94-year-old Robert Libby: soiled adult diapers, garbage and thousands of beer cans, authorities said.
When they arrived at the South Windsor, Connecticut home, Libby’s son, James, didn’t want to let them come inside, The Hartford Courant reported. He opened the door after they threatened to force their way in, authorities say.
Officers eventually found Robert’s decomposing body, the newspaper said. His toe and fingernails were “inches long,” according to prosecutors. Insects had begun to consume his body, The Courant said.
Police had responded to the home in November 2016 after Robert’s grandchildren asked them to check on him, NBC Connecticut reported. A series of text messages from James indicated he was suicidal and Robert had died, police said.
When police found Robert’s body, they realized he had been dead for several days, the news station said. The home was infested with fleas and officers found human feces, police said.
An investigation found that Robert, a veteran, was bedridden and dependent on his son for daily care, FOX 61 reported. An arrest warrant said James admitted he had an argument with his father and left him alone in his bed for three days without giving him any food or water or changing him.
After finding him dead, James covered his father’s body with a blanket until police showed up at the home, authorities said.
James Libby, 60, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in December. He was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison, The Courant said.
James’ lawyer said his client was an alcoholic who “took on more than he was able to handle,” The Courant reported. He added that his alcoholism was not an excuse.
