The patient was ready for surgery. The surgeon showed up with shaking hands, witnesses reported.

A Kendall doctor has been banned from participating in surgery after she arrived for an operation with trembling hands and admitted to taking 12 medications, the Florida Department of Health says.
An ensuing diagnosis of Dr. Lilliam Sanabria, licensed since 1990, said she suffered from chronic opioid use, chronic pain syndrome, moderate depression and sleep disturbance.
“Based on that opinion, there are no less restrictive means than the terms outlined in this Order that will adequately protect the public,” reads the Department of Health’s Emergency Restriction Order.
Neither questions e-mailed to Dr. Sanabria nor a phone message left with her office were returned.
Never miss a local story.
The order’s “findings of fact” start with Sanabria’s appearance at South Miami Hospital to perform a surgical gynecological procedure last March 24.
“Members of the surgical team noticed that Dr. Sanabria had difficulty putting on her surgical gloves and gown, that Dr. Sanabria's speech was slurred, and that Dr. Sanabria's hands were shaking so much that she struggled to assemble the surgical equipment necessary to perform the procedure,” according to the emergency order.
While a substitute surgeon was summoned, Sanabria was sent down to the ER. She blamed her unsteady hands and marred speech on just prescribed Gabapentin, an anticonvulsant that, the restriction order explains, “affects chemicals and nerves in the body that are involved in the cause of seizures and some types of pain.”
But in a Department of Health-ordered examination by Dr. I. Jack Abramson in November, Sanabria admitted to suffering from chronic pain syndrome, cystic fibrosis, neuropathic pain, migraines and depression. She also told Abramson that she took 12 prescribed medications including:
▪ Lexapro, used to treat depression and anxiety.
▪ Seroquel, used to treat certain mental/mood conditions, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and sudden episodes of mania or depression associated with bipolar disorder.
▪ Restoril, for treating insomnia.
▪ Albuterol, “a bronchodilator that relaxes muscles in the airways and increases air flow to the lungs.”
▪ Pulmozyme, used to “improve lung function in people with cystic fibrosis by thinning pulmonary secretions and reducing the risk of respiratory tract infections.”
▪ Tobramycin, an antibiotic used to treat bacterial infections.
▪ Vicodin, a pain reliever with hydrocodone.
▪ Tramadol, “an opioid class medication prescribed to treat pain. … Tramadol, like all opioid class drugs, can affect mental alertness, is subject to abuse, and can be habit forming.”
▪ Baclofen, “a muscle relaxing drug used to treat muscle spasms, pain, and stiffness.”
▪ Librax, a combination of chlordiazepoxide and clidinium used to reduce stomach acids and decrease intestinal spasms.
“Dr. Abramson recommended that Dr. Sanabria be subject to medical and clinical supervision by the Professionals Resource Network until they determine that Dr. Sanabria … [is] able to practice medicine with reasonable skill and safety to patients,” the Department of Health’s order says. “As of the date of this Order, Dr. Sanabria has not complied with Dr. Abramson's recommendations.”
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments