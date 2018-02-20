‘Enough is enough’: Connecticut woman destroys pistol on video after Florida shooting

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:55 'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train Pause 0:08 Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 1:26 Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash 0:24 Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky 1:51 Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:39 Family dog emerges alive and well after Santa Rosa fire destroyed home 3:18 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 1:06 Photos capture chaos of Las Vegas concert shooting Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Amanda Meyer, originally from Strawberry Point, Iowa, filmed herself destroying a gun in response to the mass shooting that happened at a Florida high school. Meyer said she grew up around guns and that her parents always emphasized gun safety. She said the only way she could be sure that her Sig Sauer P229 won’t hurt anyone was by destroying it. Amanda Meyer via Storyful

