Convicted of child neglect, she hatched a plan. Now she faces a bigamy charge, too

Samantha Grenier didn’t seem to be taking the marriage ceremony seriously, the justice of peace told police.
Sherry Farrell told police she was bothered by the fact that Brandon McCune was “taking everything seriously” and Grenier was “belittling him about different questions and things they had to review,” the Eagle-Tribune reported.
Farrell said she asked whether either of the two were married, authorities said. They both said no, the newspaper said.
Police say Grenier, of Manchester, New Hampshire, had told the man she was pregnant with twins, The Associated Press reported. They got married last spring, but then he learned about the plot, police said — and that she had a husband.
Never miss a local story.
Grenier, 28, was in the sentencing phase of her case on child neglect charges when she tricked McCune, 26, into marrying her, police said. She and her husband, James, had been charged with child endangerment after their 4-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter were found in separate rooms covered in feces and urine in 2016, prosecutors said, according to the Eagle-Tribune.
Both Samantha and James pleaded guilty last year, WMUR-TV reported.
Police say Grenier posed as her lawyer in emails with McCune to convince him that marrying her would help her get leniency from the judge, WMUR-TV said. The two had dated in 2010, the Eagle-Tribune reported.
Grenier’s alleged pregnancy was later determined to be a lie after a DNA test, the Eagle-Tribune reported.
McCune realized something was up when his grandmother called Grenier’s real attorney, who confirmed she’d never spoken to McCune, the newspaper said.
Grenier and McCune were married at town hall last April, WMUR-TV said.
She was sentenced in October to 15 years behind bars after pleading guilty to the child endangerment charges, WMUR-TV reported. Her husband is also serving time.
Grenier now faces charges of bigamy, falsifying physical evidence and tampering with records, the AP said.
Comments